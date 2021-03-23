Singapore: MAS forecast to keep monetary conditions unchanged – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see the MAS keeping the monetary course unaltered at its meeting in April.

Key Quotes

“The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will likely hold its monetary policy meeting in the period between 8 and 14 April 2021.”

“While we recognise Singapore’s upside growth potential and the possibility of higher inflation risks in 2021, we keep to our base case for MAS to keep policy parameters unchanged in April.”

“This means that will likely be no change to the gradient and width of the policy band, as well as the level at which it is centred.”