Barnabas Gan, Economist at UOB Group, comments on the latest release of inflation figures in Singapore.
Key Takeaways
“Singapore’s consumer prices rose at its fastest rate since Feb 2013 at 4.3% y/y (+0.9% m/m nsa) in Feb 2022, due to higher food and oil prices. This is slightly higher compared to market expectations for a 4.2% y/y print. Core inflation decelerated to 2.2% in the same month (Jan: +2.6% y/y).”
“Headline inflation has climbed for six straight months, suggesting that inflation risks stay magnified. Meanwhile, core inflation is above the 2.0% handle for the third straight reading. The authorities have kept their headline and core inflation outlook unchanged at 2.5 - 3.5% and 2.0 - 3.0% respectively.”
“On the back of higher consumer prices, we have upgraded our inflation outlook to average 3.5% in 2022 in our UOB 2Q22 Quarterly Report. Coupled with the strong S$NEER seen at the time of writing (1.91% above the mid-point), we maintain our call for MAS to “slightly” steepen the S$NEER gradient in April 2022 while there is also a material risk for the MAS to recentre its policy band higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 following a modest recovery attempt in the European session. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 2.2% in February. On a positive note, Markit Composite PMI improved to 58.9 in March, beating the market expectation of 56.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200 in the early American session. Supported by rising US T-bond yields, the dollar preserves its strength against its rivals despite mixed data releases.
Gold: Bullish breakout hints at further gains
Gold Price resumes its advance amid mounting tensions in Eastern Europe. Mixed US data had no impact on the bright metal as the focus remains on sentiment. XAUUSD is overcoming a solid static resistance at around $1,960 with a near-term bullish stance.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.