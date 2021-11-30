Silver under pressure as Fed's Powell confirms hawish bias despite covid threats

- Silber bulls are stepping in as the greenback gives back territory to the stubborn euro.
- Eurozone data arrived hot and put the ECB's dovishness into question.
- if the ECB is seen to align with the Fed, euro can rally and the dollar will be pressured, helping commodities recover.
The price of silver was a touch lower on the day despite a strong rally in the US dollar. Equities sold off and bond yields lifted as Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the Fed might consider accelerating the taper of bond purchases as inflation persists. At the time of writing, the white metal is down some 0.33% after falling from a high of $23.312 to a low of $22.6935.
The greenback did not manage to stay on top for long as the eurozone data came in hot. This enabled the euro to correct a strong sell-off considering the European Central Bank may not be able to ignore the risks of higher inflation for longer. Inflation in Europe hit a record in November with the headline inflation up 4.9% YoY and core inflation up 2.6% YoY. At this point, the ECB continue to insist the current high rate of inflation will not persist. On the same day, there was better news on the Unemployment Rate in Germany as well. The Unemployment rate fell in Germany by 0.1% to 5.3% in November as claims decreased by 34k. This data was slightly better than expected but ''Germany’s labour market still has some way to go to fully recover'', analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
Meanwhile, this morning the Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conceded that it is time to talk about a fast rate of tapering. he noted that inflation can no longer be considered “transitory” as the risks of persistently higher inflation have grown.
''Despite the market uncertainty caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID, Powell indicated it may be time to further curb the rate of bond purchases,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
''While this form of monetary policy tightening had previously been announced, Powell now says the bond purchase programme may need to end sooner than previously signalled. He stated that the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are strong therefore it is appropriate to consider wrapping up the taper of asset purchases a few months early, and this will be discussed at the next Fed meeting.''
The analysts argued that this indicates the bond purchase programme may be wrapped up by March 2022 with the final purchases occurring in February.''
Consequently, the DXy shot higher to test the 96.65 territories. The euro, however, was above to battle back in a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and this weighed don the greenback that fell back to test 96 the figure towards the close on Wall Street.
Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities explained that the selling flow from China Smart Money funds has continued to weigh on silver, with the group substantially growing their short during the commodity carnage in last Friday's session.
''Interestingly, the recently added Shanghai gold length has remained resilient to the technical failure, but Shanghai silver traders' growing short fits with our view of a more vulnerable fundamental outlook for the white metal, despite the resiliency thus far observed in price action.''
Silver technical analysis
As the dust settles, the bulls will be looking for a correction, potentially as far as a test of the 61.8% golden ratio and into the prior support structure near $23.60. A break of the current support, however, opens risk to a run into the $21.50 regions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from Powell’s dip and holds above 1.1300
EUR/USD trades around 1.1310 after falling to 1.1234 following US Federal Reserve Chair comments on inflation on tapering. EU inflation hit a record high of 4.9% YoY in November.
GBP/USD falls to 1.3194, a fresh 2021 low
GBP/USD changed course on sudden dollar's demand, piercing the 1.3200 level for the first time since last December. Fed chief Powell talked about speeding up tapering, sending Wall Street in a selling spiral.
Gold at risk of piercing the monthly low at 1,758.81
The Omicron coronavirus variant may reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments. US Federal Reserve Chair Powell talked about speeding up tapering. XAU/USD faltered again around the 1,800 level, may retest November low.
Leading cryptos take the back seat
BTC is likely to face some underperformance against the altcoin market. ETH price action pushes higher during the Tuesday trading session, making another attempt at new all-time highs. XRP is close to recovering all of the losses it sustained on Black Friday.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?