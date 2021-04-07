Silver swings either side of $25.00 level ahead of FOMC minutes

- Silver is trading either side of the $25.00 on Wednesday, with the 200DMA at $24.88 offering support.
- The minutes “should provide some indication about how committed the FOMC is to keeping interest rates at current lows”.
Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) have been trading either side of the $25.00 on Wednesday, with the 200-day moving average at $24.88 offering support to the price action. On the session, spot prices currently trade marginally lower, but conditions are rangebound/directionless amid a lack of direction in broader markets (the DXY is flat, 10-year yield is flat and the S&P 500 is very slightly higher). Short-term silver bulls will be eyeing a test of the weekly highs at $25.30 ahead of a move back to the 21-day moving average at $25.40.
Driving the day
As noted, markets are currently trading without direction, with the DXY flat in the 92.30s and US government bond markets subdued, with the 10-year yield currently flat at 1.65%. Thus, there has been very little impetus for precious metals markets to trade off of. The main event of the session, after which markets may be able to find some renewed direction, is the release of the minutes of the FOMC’s March meeting at 19:00BST.
“The release of the Fed Minutes on Wednesday should provide some indication about how committed the FOMC is to keeping interest rates at current lows” says Capital Economics. Other desks note that one key point of interest will be any reference the minutes make to the frequency of opinions expressed in favour of tightening policy earlier if the Fed’s current forecasts come into fruition. “If the minutes bring forward market expectations of interest rates hikes then the US dollar could strengthen, putting downward pressure on commodity prices” comments Capital Economics – silver is, of course, likely to be included in the commodity prices that would fall if the minutes came out more hawkishly than expected.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|25.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.45
|Daily SMA50
|26.27
|Daily SMA100
|25.66
|Daily SMA200
|24.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.3
|Previous Daily Low
|24.77
|Previous Weekly High
|25.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.78
|Previous Monthly High
|27.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1,740, focus remains on FOMC minutes
Gold edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to two-week tops. The underlying bullish sentiment prompted some technical selling near the $1,745-46 hurdle. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and helped limit losses ahead of FOMC minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.