Silver swings either side of $25.00 level ahead of FOMC minutes

  • Silver is trading either side of the $25.00 on Wednesday, with the 200DMA at $24.88 offering support.
  • The minutes “should provide some indication about how committed the FOMC is to keeping interest rates at current lows”.

Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) have been trading either side of the $25.00 on Wednesday, with the 200-day moving average at $24.88 offering support to the price action. On the session, spot prices currently trade marginally lower, but conditions are rangebound/directionless amid a lack of direction in broader markets (the DXY is flat, 10-year yield is flat and the S&P 500 is very slightly higher). Short-term silver bulls will be eyeing a test of the weekly highs at $25.30 ahead of a move back to the 21-day moving average at $25.40.

Driving the day

As noted, markets are currently trading without direction, with the DXY flat in the 92.30s and US government bond markets subdued, with the 10-year yield currently flat at 1.65%. Thus, there has been very little impetus for precious metals markets to trade off of. The main event of the session, after which markets may be able to find some renewed direction, is the release of the minutes of the FOMC’s March meeting at 19:00BST.

“The release of the Fed Minutes on Wednesday should provide some indication about how committed the FOMC is to keeping interest rates at current lows” says Capital Economics. Other desks note that one key point of interest will be any reference the minutes make to the frequency of opinions expressed in favour of tightening policy earlier if the Fed’s current forecasts come into fruition. “If the minutes bring forward market expectations of interest rates hikes then the US dollar could strengthen, putting downward pressure on commodity prices” comments Capital Economics – silver is, of course, likely to be included in the commodity prices that would fall if the minutes came out more hawkishly than expected.

XAG/Usd

Overview
Today last price 25.11
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 25.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.45
Daily SMA50 26.27
Daily SMA100 25.66
Daily SMA200 24.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.3
Previous Daily Low 24.77
Previous Weekly High 25.11
Previous Weekly Low 23.78
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

