Silver sinks to the bottom, faring behind gold as USD moons

- Gold/Silver ratio spikes as silver longs get squeezed by dollar strength.
- A technical move sent XAG/USD to daily S1 on the back of Fed Powell's comments and market volatility.
The price of the white metal came under immense pressure on Thursday, despite an optimistic outlook for economic growth prospects from the chair of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $25.2900 and down by over 3%. The gold to silver ratio is trading around 2.7% higher with gold down by less than 1% on the day.
The US dollar has mooned on the back of US Treasury yields busting through critical levels with the 10-year yield well above 1.50%, advancing to a high of 1.5470%.
Despite Powell's dovish rhetoric and cautiously optimistic economic outlook, US stocks have also fallen as markets weigh the prevailing risks to the economic recovery pertaining to the threat of higher rates and inflation.
Silver's technical rout
However, there is little fundamental as to why silver has fared so poorly, relative to commodity prices in general that remain in good stead.
The CRB index is bid by 0.4% on the day, only modestly pressured around the Fed event. That being said, oil prices are the major component of the CRB index which have rallied over 4% on the day.
There was just less dry powder in silver compared to gold and higher long speculative positions were potentially squeezed in a technical drop below 26.0950 on the hourly chart ahead of S1 at 25.7635.
Silver technical analysis
26.0950 was a firm-level on the hourly chart from which gave way to hourly S1 at 25.7635.
Some short covering took place in the 25.40s but the final blow to the lows of the day and a touch above daily S1.
On a correction, the bulls can target the old daily lows and a confluence with a 38.2% Fibo retracement of the daily bearish impulse at 25.7640.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears February low as Fed's Powell not concerned about yields
EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and nearing February monthly low at 1.1951 as Powell's words send US Treasury yields to fresh one-year highs, which in turn, boost the greenback. Wall Street in sell-off mode.
GBP/USD retreating sharply from intraday highs
The GBP/USD is down from an intraday high of 1.4016, now trading below 1.3900 as US Federal Reserve Powell repeats yields are not a condition for a change in the monetary policy. Treasury yields hit fresh one-year highs.
XAU/USD bears back in play on Fed's Powell, eyeing $1,698
Gold is on the way to test the bull's commitments at the $1,700 level on Powell. US yields and dollar get a boost from a lack of guidance on inflation for the bond market.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).