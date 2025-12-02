Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD wavers above $57.00 amid a brighter market mood

Silver’s (XAG/USD) rally was capped a few pips ahead of the $59.00 line on Monday, and the pair retreated on Tuesday’s Asian session before finding support at the $56.60 area and returning to levels beyond $57.00 on the early European trading session.

A Japanese 10-year bond auction drew solid demand earlier on Tuesday, which has calmed some of the concerns raised by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Monday. Ueda affirmed that the bank is contemplating the “pros and cons” of hiking interest rates in December, which put investors on their toes and triggered a global sell-off in fixed-income, sending precious metals rallying on safe-haven demand.

Technical Analysis: A further correction is on the cards

The 4-hour chart shows XAG/USD trading $57.06, posting moderate losses on the daily chart. Downside attempts have found support above the $56.60 area, while $57.50 is holding bulls so far. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) dips below the zero level, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line, underscoring the growing bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pulling down from overbought levels in a move consistent with a consolidative pause.

Immediate support is at Monday's low of $56.58, with the trendline support from mid-November lows, now at the $55.40 area, likely to attract sellers. Below here, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally to record highs is at $55.04.

Bulls, on the contrary, would have to clear the intraday high at the $57.50 area to retest Monday´s high at $58.85. Further up the psychological $60.00 level emerges as the next target.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)