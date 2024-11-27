Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD tests key resistance zone near $30.50

- Silver price appreciates as daily chart analysis suggests a possible momentum shift from bearish to bullish.
- The primary resistance would be found at a nine-day EMA at $30.76.
- The pair may navigate the area around the throwback support at the psychological level of $30.00.
Silver price (XAG/USD) remains steady near $30.50 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The daily chart analysis suggests a possible shift in momentum from bearish to bullish as the pair has been tracking down along the upper boundary of the descending channel pattern.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently positioned below the 50 level, indicating a prevailing bearish sentiment. Additionally, the XAG/USD pair remains below the 14- and nine-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), signaling a bearish outlook and indicating weakening short-term price momentum. This suggests weak buying interest and the potential for further price losses.
In terms of the upside, if the Silver price successfully breaches the key resistance zone near the upper boundary of the descending channel, the asset price would further test the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $30.76, followed by the 14-day EMA at $30.96.
On the downside, the Silver price may find support around its “throwback support” at the psychological level of $30.00. A break below this level could deepen bearish sentiment, potentially driving the price lower toward its three-month low of $27.69, followed by the descending channel's lower boundary at $28.50.
XAG/USD: Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
