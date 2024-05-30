Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD takes support near $31, uncertainty is intact ahead of US Inflation

- Silver price finds interim support near $31.00 as US Dollar corrects further.
- The US Dollar comes under pressure after revised estimate for Q1 US GDP showed that the economy grew at a slower pace of 1.3%.
- Silver price could fall on backfoot if it breaks below the psychological support of $30.00.
Silver price (XAG/USD) finds a temporary support near $31.20 in Thursday’s American session after correcting from a weekly high of $32.30. The white metal discovers support after the US Dollar declines further after the United States (US) Department of Labor reported that individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time for the week ending May 24 were higher at 219K from the estimates of 218K and the former reading of 216K.
Separately, the outcome of a slower US growth rate in the first quarter of the year in the second estimate against preliminary readings has also weighed on the US Dollar. The second estimate for the Q1 real GDP shows that the economy expanded at a slower pace of 1.3% from 1.6% growth recorded in advance estimates.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has corrected further to 104.76. A downside move in the US Dollar is favorable for dollar-denominated assets such as Silver.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty over the near-term outlook of the Silver price remains intact ahead of the United States core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for April, which will be published on Friday. Annual and monthly core PCE inflation readings are estimated to have grown steadily by 2.8% and 0.3% respectively.
The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge will significantly influence speculation for Fed rate cuts in September. Currently, financial markets expect that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from the last quarter of the year.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price faces selling pressure while attempting to break previous highs of $32.50. The outlook of the white metal is uncertain as the 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have delivered a bearish crossover near $31.75.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted into the 20.00-60.00 range from the bullish range of 40.00-80.00.
A breakdown below the horizontal support marked from May 23 low around $30.00 would result in a bearish reversal.
Silver hourly chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|31.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.53
|Today daily open
|31.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|29.51
|Daily SMA50
|27.91
|Daily SMA100
|25.54
|Daily SMA200
|24.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|32.3
|Previous Daily Low
|31.6
|Previous Weekly High
|32.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|30.05
|Previous Monthly High
|29.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|31.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|31.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|30.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|32.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|32.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
