Fed’s Beige Book: Outlooks were mildly optimistic
This report was prepared at the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Richmond based on information collected on or before January 5, 2026.
Key takeaways
Overall economic activity increased at a slight to modest pace in eight of the twelve federal reserve districts.
Three districts reported no change.
One district reported a modest decline.
Outlooks for future activity were mildly optimistic.
Most expected slight to modest growth in the coming months.
Prices grew at a moderate rate across a large majority of districts.
Only two districts reported slight price growth.”
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.04%
|-0.43%
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.50%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.43%
|-0.06%
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|0.43%
|0.50%
|0.43%
|0.39%
|0.49%
|0.41%
|0.37%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.10%
|0.06%
|-0.39%
|0.11%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.49%
|-0.11%
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|0.04%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.41%
|-0.01%
|0.11%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|0.06%
|0.13%
|0.08%
|-0.37%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.