Silver (XAG/USD) holds steady around the $51.45 region during the Asian session on Tuesday, nearly unchanged for the day. Meanwhile, the broader technical setup favors bullish traders and backs the case for an extension of the recent bounce from a two-week low, around the $48.65-$48.60 zone, touched last Friday.

On the 4-hour chart, the XAG/USD stands above the rising 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently pegged around the $49.35-$49.30 region, which supports the recovery and keeps the near-term bias pointing higher. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) rises above the Signal line and sits in positive territory, while the histogram expands positively, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the said chart stays above its midline and is mildly bullish, consistent with an upswing. This reinforces an improving tone and favors upside extension while the XAG/USD holds above the trend base. The white metal seems poised to surpass the $52.00 mark and climb further towards last week's swing high, around the $52.45 zone, before aiming towards reclaiming the $53.00 round figure.

On the flip side, pullbacks below the Asian session low, around the $51.00 mark, would stay contained and attract fresh buyers ahead of the $50.00 psychological mark. A convincing break below the latter could drag the XAG/USD to the 200-EMA, around the $49.30 region. A decisive break below the said EMA anchor would soften the outlook, whereas holding above it could pave the way for further gains in the 4-hour space.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Silver 4-hour chart