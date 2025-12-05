Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $57.50 on dovish Fed expectations

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades 0.5% higher to near $57.50 during the Asian trading session on Friday. The white metal rises after regaining ground, following a correction move to near $56.50 from the all-time high of $58.90.

The precious metal bounces back as traders are increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy meeting next week. Lower interest rates by the Fed bode well for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December policy meeting is 87%.

Upbeat Fed interest rate cut speculation is contrary to what Chairman Jerome Powell stated in October’s monetary policy press conference. “An interest rate cut in the December meeting is far from a foregone conclusion,” Powell said.

Weak United States (US) job market conditions have seldom contributed to firm Fed dovish expectations. The US ADP reported on Thursday that the private sector shed 32K jobs in November, while it was expected to add 5K fresh workers.

Meanwhile, several Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) officials have supported the need to loosen the monetary policy further, citing downside labor market risks.

Silver technical analysis

XAG/USD trades higher at $57.51 during Friday's Asian trading hours. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) climbs to $53.91, underscoring a firm uptrend with price comfortably above trend support. The 20-DAY ema has steepened in recent sessions, reinforcing bullish control.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68.48 is elevated, signaling strong momentum near overbought territory.

The bias stays upward while the 20-day EMA rises and continues to underpin pullbacks. RSI remains strong and just below the 70 mark, which could prompt a brief consolidation before the next leg higher. A sustained close above $57.51 would keep topside pressure intact, while dips holding above the average would preserve the advance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)