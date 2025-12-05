GBP/USD Price Forecast: Constructive view prevails above 1.3300 ahead of US PCE inflation data

The GBP/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.3330 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation report later on Friday. The US delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report for September could offer some hints about the US interest rate path.

Meanwhile, rising bets for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) next week could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and create a tailwind for the major pair. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, interest rate futures traders are pricing in a nearly 89% chance of a quarter percentage point cut in the Fed funds rate by the Fed at the December meeting, to 3.50%-3.75%, up from just 63% a month ago.

On the other hand, concerns over the UK economic outlook and expectations of faster-than-expected monetary easing by the Bank of England (BoE) might undermine the Cable against the USD. A majority of analysts expect the UK central bank to cut interest rates to 3.75% in December, with markets pricing in a 90% probability.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, GBP/USD trades at 1.3328. The pair holds above the 100-EMA at 1.3300, and the average has flattened after a prior slide, supporting a firmer tone. Price hovers near the upper Bollinger Band at 1.3348 as bands widen, signaling rising volatility and bullish pressure. RSI at 61 shows positive momentum without overbought conditions.

Initial resistance is set by the upper band at 1.3348, where a close higher could extend gains. Immediate support aligns with the 100-EMA at 1.3300, followed by the middle band at 1.3189 and the lower band at 1.3029. Holding above the average would keep the bias higher, while a pullback toward the middle band would cool the advance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)