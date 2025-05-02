Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises to near $32.60 as USD corrects ahead of US NFP

Silver price gains to near $32.60 at the expense of the US Dollar.

The US NFP data will influence market speculation for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

Easing US-China trade tensions diminishes demand for safe-haven assets.

Silver price (XAG/USD) moves higher to near $32.60 during European trading hours on Friday. The white metal gains as the US Dollar (USD) corrects ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for April, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, retraces to near 99.90 from the two-week high of 100.37. Technically, a lower US Dollar makes the Silver price a value bet for investors.

The US NFP report is expected to show that the economy added 130K fresh workers, significantly lower than the March reading of 228K. The Unemployment Rate is seen as steady at 4.2%. Investors will pay close attention to the US NFP data as it will indicate the impact of reciprocal tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on the so-called “Liberation Day” on April 2. The labor market data will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.

Additionally, hopes of a de-escalation in the trade war between the US and China have also supported the Silver price. The demand for Silver as an industrial input would increase if the Sino-US tariff dispute resolves. Market experts would revise their economic projections for China if it secures a trade deal with the US, which were dampened earlier. Silver has applications in various industries such as Electric Vehicles (EVs), mining, and electronics, etc.

However, easing US-China trade tensions will diminish the demand for Silver as a safe-haven asset. Historically, the appeal of safe-haven assets, such as Silver, improves amid heightening global economic tensions.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price struggles to revisit an over three-week high around $33.70. The near-term outlook of the white metal has become uncertain as it falls below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $32.65.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls below 50.00 after failing to break above 60.00, indicating that investors are not bullish anymore.

Looking up, the March 28 high of $34.60 will act as key resistance for the metal. On the downside, the April 11 low of $30.90 will be the key support zone.

Silver daily chart