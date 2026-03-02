TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises above $95 amid Middle East war

  • Silver trades around $95.40 on Monday, up 1.69% on the day, supported by renewed risk aversion.
  • The war in the Middle East boosts flows into precious metals.
  • Expectations that the Fed will hold rates steady in March, with potential easing later, help cap real yield pressure.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises above $95 amid Middle East war
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $95.30 at the time of writing on Monday, rising 1.68% on the day. The white metal extends its bullish move amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, as investors seek safe-haven assets following the war in the Middle East after coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

The military escalation and threats to energy supply routes fuel a cautious tone across global financial markets. The announced closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces intensifies concerns about a prolonged regional conflict, potentially pushing energy prices higher and reigniting inflation expectations. In this environment, precious metals, including Silver, benefit from sustained defensive inflows.

At the same time, the recent release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) revived concerns about persistent inflation. However, markets largely expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at the March meeting. Expectations of monetary easing later in the year, amid signs of a gradual economic slowdown, help contain US real yields, a structurally supportive factor for non-yielding assets such as Silver.

Fears of a stagflationary environment, combining inflationary pressures with weakening growth momentum, further underpin demand for precious metals. If higher Oil prices lift inflation expectations while growth risks increase, the Fed’s room for maneuver could narrow. In this context, Silver retains solid fundamental support, even in the event of temporary US Dollar (USD) strength.

Investors now turn their attention to upcoming US macroeconomic releases, including activity indicators and the employment report, which could influence monetary policy expectations. In the near term, however, Silver (XAG/USD) price action remains primarily driven by geopolitical developments and the intensity of safe-haven demand across global markets.

Silver Technical Analysis

Chart Analysis XAG/USD

In the 4-hour chart, XAG/USD trades at $95.29. The near-term bias stays bullish as price holds well above the rising 50- and 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which trend higher and confirm strong upside momentum. The metal also respects an ascending support trend line drawn from $72.34, reinforcing the broader upward structure despite recent volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers in the high-60s, showing firm bullish momentum without extreme overbought stress, which keeps pullbacks contained within the prevailing uptrend.

Immediate resistance is seen at $96.62, where a recent advance lies, and a break above this area would open the way toward fresh highs beyond the $97.00 region. On the downside, initial support emerges near $94.00, just above the quoted $92.00 horizontal support, before the rising 50-period SMA and the underlying trend line to form a key demand zone. A four-hour close below $92.00 would weaken the bullish outlook and expose deeper retracements toward the mid-$80s, where the longer-term 100-period SMA offers additional structural support.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1750 as USD benefits from risk-aversion

EUR/USD slumps below 1.1750 as USD benefits from risk-aversion

EUR/USD comes under renewed bearish pressure in the European session and trades below 1.1750 following a recovery attempt earlier in the day. The US Dollar gathers strength and weighs on the pair as investors seek refuge in the wake of Israel and the United States' joint attack on Iran.

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD rebounds from the daily losses, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bearish bias, as the pair trades within a descending channel pattern.

Gold surges on safe-haven demand, rises above $5,400

Gold surges on safe-haven demand, rises above $5,400

Gold benefits from intense risk-aversion on Monday and climbs above $5,400, setting a fresh monthly-high in the process. Tensions in the Middle East remain high as Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange strikes following the US-Israel joint attack on Iran over the weekend.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple under pressure as key supports face breakdown risk

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple under pressure as key supports face breakdown risk

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple prices trade on the back foot at the start of this week on Monday, after extending losses in the previous week. BTC is on the brink of a breakdown, ETH is capped below key resistance, and XRP risks a crack of the trendline.

The market is paying for insurance, not apocalypse

The market is paying for insurance, not apocalypse

As expected, this morning felt less like a Monday market open and more like a fire drill. Futures screens flickered red. S&P contracts down almost 1%. Nasdaq off 1.2%. Brent leaped 13% through $80. Gold rose 1.6% toward $5350 before paring some gains. The dollar is strutting mildly. The Swiss franc is quietly doing what it always does in a storm, catching some safe-haven flows.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network Price Forecast: Core team offloads supply, weighing on PI recovery

Pi Network  hovers below $0.1700, broadly steady at press time on Monday, attempting a recovery after a 2% loss the previous day. Sunday’s decline aligned with nearly 49 million PI tokens offloaded by the Pi Foundation, implying a spike in supply pressure that capped the prevailing four-day recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers