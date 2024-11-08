Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD resumes decline as traders assess Trump policy’s implications

Silver price retreats from $32.30 as investors expect Trump’s protectionist policies could force the Fed to turn hawkish on interest rates.

Fed Powell doesn’t see any near-term impact of Trump’s policies on the interest rate path.

China’s economic package failed to impress market participants.

Silver price (XAG/USD) resumes its downside move after its recovery move met resistance near $32.20 in the North American session on Friday. The white metal falls back as traders assess the implications of Donald Trump’s victory in the United States (US) presidential elections on domestic and the global economy.

Donald Trump promised to raise tariffs by 10% universally, expecting China that could face duties rising as much as 60%. Higher tariffs on offering coming from the external economy would boost in house production and prompt labor demand, which will prompt inflationary pressures. This will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to opt for a hawkish interest rate stance.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t see any immediate impact of Trump’s victory on the monetary policy action in the upcoming meetings after the bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, some recovery in the US Dollar after Thursday’s correction has also weighed on the Silver price. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps to nearly 106.40.

Apart from expectations for the Fed turning hawkish, an absence of meaningful economic stimulus by China has also weighed on the Silver price. In Friday’s late Asian session, China announced a massive 10 trillion yuan program to refinance local government debt with approval by the National People’s Congress. Market experts see the stimulus package as a measure against Trump’s potential tariffs, however, they consider it as insufficient to fix the likely impact on their economic growth.

Economists at Standard Chartered Plc expect “China’s growth would suffer a hit of as much as two percentage points should Trump follow through on his campaign vow to raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 60%.”

Silver as a metal has applications in various industries such as solar energy, mining, and power and signs of weak China growth prospects impact the Silver price.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price slides to near $31.00 after breaking below the horizontal support plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50. The near-term trend of the Silver price has turned bearish as it has dropped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $31.60.

The asset could find support near the upward-sloping trendline around $29.00, plotted from the February 28 low of $22.30.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) dives to near 40.00. Should RSI (14) falls below 40.00, a bearish momentum will be triggered.

Silver daily chart