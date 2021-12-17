Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD remains subdued around $22.50 amid falling US T-bond yields

The white-metal extends its gains for three days, up some 0.22%.

Falling yields and risk-aversion boost the precious metal’s prospects and weaken the buck.

XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Slightly tilted to the upside but needs to reclaim the $23.50 region.

Silver (XAG/USD) barely advances during the New York session, though it extends its gains for the third consecutive day, trading at $22.53 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is downbeat as portrayed by global equity indices falling, while US T-bond yields continue their post-Fed free fall, with the 10-year Treasury yield down three basis points, sitting under 1.40%.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six peers, is up 0.28%, currently at 96.32.

Factors like a risk-off environment and falling US T-bond yields underpinned the non-yielding metal. Silver bulls are eyeing a break above the December 6 swing high at $22.59. Once decisively broken, it could send XAG/USD rallying towards the confluence of the 50 and the 100-day moving averages (DMAs) around $23.45-50. However, they would face medium resistance around the $23.00 threshold.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator around 45, aims to the upside, would support a bullish bias; nevertheless, caution is warranted as RSI remains below the 50-midline, failing to trigger a bullish signal.

On the other hand, failure at $23.00 could send XAG/USD tumbling. The first demand zone would be the December 16 swing low at $21.90. The breach of the latter would expose crucial support levels, as the December 15 low at $21.40, followed by the YTD low on September 30 at $21.33.

Daily chart