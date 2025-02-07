Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD remains steady near $32.50, three-month highs

Silver price holds ground near its three-month high of $32.56, recorded on February 5.

The upside of the Silver appears limited as the US Dollar gains ground amid rebounding US Treasury yields.

Traders await US Nonfarm Payrolls to gain fresh impetus regarding the Fed’s monetary policy direction.

Silver price (XAG/USD) remains in positive territory for the fifth consecutive session, trading around $32.30 per troy ounce during Asian hours on Friday. The precious metal maintains its position near its three-month high of $32.56, recorded on February 5. Traders are awaiting key US labor market data, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which could influence the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy direction.

However, Silver's upside appears limited as the US Dollar (USD) extends its recovery amid rebounding US Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against six major currencies, has climbed near 107.70, while 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields stand at 4.22% and 4.43%, respectively, at the time of writing.

Safe-haven metals like Silver have gained ground amid heightened risk aversion due to global trade and economic uncertainties. However, trade negotiations between the United States (US) and China could temper this sentiment. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to discuss potential tariff rollbacks, which could ease market concerns and limit Silver’s upside.

Diminished fears of a US-China trade war also reduce the risk of rising US inflation, reinforcing expectations of two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. As a non-yielding asset, Silver benefits from a dovish stance by major central banks.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce a 25-basis-point rate cut on Friday. Last week, the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered its Deposit Facility Rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, while the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has signaled potential rate cuts. Additionally, the Bank of Canada (BoC) has paused its quantitative tightening, and Sweden’s Riksbank has cut interest rates.