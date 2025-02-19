Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovers intraday losses amid caution on Trump’s tariff threats

Silver price bounces back from the intraday low of $32.50 as market sentiment is slightly cautious on Trump’s tariff threats.

US Trump confirms more Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Investors await FOMC minutes for fresh guidance on the monetary policy outlook.

Silver price (XAG/USD) recovers its intraday losses and turns flat around $33.00 in North American trading hours on Wednesday. The white metal bounces back as its safe-haven appeal remains firm amid fears of a global economic slowdown from potential tariffs by United States (US) President Donald Trump.

President Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on automobiles, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors and that tariffs could increase substantially next year. Trump added that some tariffs could enacted by April, the same timeframe in which he has planned to unveil the reciprocal tariff plan too.

While Silver’s safe-haven demand has remained firm due to Trump’s tariff threats, its upside could remain capped due to optimism over the Russia-Ukraine truce. Trump said on Tuesday that he discussed with Russia in Riyadh about ending the war in Ukraine and confirmed to have more talks along with leaders from Ukraine and Europe. More positive developments in Russia-Ukraine peace talks would ease the safe-haven premium of the Silver price.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades higher ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting, which will be published at 19:00 GMT. Signs of the Federal Reserve (Fed) holding interest rates at their current levels for longer would strengthen the US Dollar. Such a scenario bodes poorly for the Silver price.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price struggles to break above the key resistance of $32.98, which is plotted from the November 5 high. The outlook of the white metal is bullish as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has been sloping higher, which trades around $31.20.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 60.00-80.00 range, suggesting that the momentum is strongly bullish.

Looking down, the February 11 low of $31.26 will be the key support for the Silver price. While, the October 31 high of $33.90 will be the key barrier.

Silver daily chart