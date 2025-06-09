Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD marks fresh 13-year highs near $36.50

- Silver price advances as safe-haven demand increases due to fears surrounding the global economic uncertainties.
- Citigroup expects that the Fed will implement 25 basis point rate cuts in September, October, and December.
- Trump Administration officials are set to meet with Chinese counterparts in London on Monday.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its winning streak for the third successive session, and has marked a fresh 13-year high of $36.42 per troy ounce on Monday. The price of the grey metal rises due to rising safe-haven demand amid fears surrounding the global economic and trade uncertainties.
The non-yielding assets, including Silver, possibly drew support after Citigroup released its forecasts on Monday, expecting the Fed to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut each in September, October, and December. The firm also expects the central bank to cut 25 basis points each in January and March 2026.
However, the stronger-than-expected United States (US) labor market data for May, released on Friday, boosts the expectations of the Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its next two monetary policy meetings.
Investors adopt caution ahead of renewed US-China trade negotiations in London. US President Donald Trump had a one and a half hours phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Trump also said that the call resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries.
Trump administration officials, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, are scheduled to meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday. The positive sentiment surrounding the potential trade talks between the world’s two largest economies supports the risk-sensitive assets and limits the upside of the safe-haven metals, including Silver.
Silver receives support from solid industrial demand in solar energy applications. Silver Institute reported that the global Silver supply was 15% lower than demand in 2024. The association also expects another deficit in 2025.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1400, awaiting US-China trade talks
EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight channel at around 1.1400 on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions while waiting for headlines coming of US-China trade negotiations in London, making it difficult for the pair to find direction.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.3550 as USD struggles to rebound
GBP/USD retreats from session highs but stabilizes at around 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Monday. Trade uncertainty dampens sentiment among US businesses, prompting traders to reassess the Greenback's safe-haven status, acting as a tailwind for the pair ahead of US-China trade talks.
Gold holds above $3,300 as market focus shifts to US-China negotiations
Gold rebounds following a bearish start to the week and trades above $3,300 in the American session on Monday. The pair's action remains relatively subdued as markets eagerly await the outcome of the second round of US-China trade negotiations.
Top 3 Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple– Weekend gains at risk amid US-China trade talks
The broader cryptocurrency market edges marginally higher on Monday as underlying weakness gradually takes effect. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple’s XRP are facing headwinds after a minor recovery over the weekend, risking a reversal similar to the flash crash on Thursday.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.