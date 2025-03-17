- Silver holds at $33.85, struggling to breach the $34.00 resistance as momentum stalls for the third straight session.
- RSI flattens near overbought levels, suggesting bulls may be regrouping before a push toward last year’s $34.86 peak.
- Failure to clear $34.00 could trigger a pullback, with support at $33.39, followed by a key floor at $33.00.
Silver prices consolidated near the $33.80 mark for the third consecutive trading day, with buyers struggling to clear the $34.00 a troy ounce mark. At the time of writing, as the Asian session commences, the XAG/USD trades at $33.85, which is virtually unchanged.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver's price rally halted once the grey metal peaked yearly at $34.08. Since then, buyers have lacked the strength to drive the precious metal to challenge last year’s peak of $34.86, which, if taken out, would pave the way for testing the $35.00 mark.
Worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned flat near overbought territory. This hints that buyers could be taking a breather before launching an assault to challenge higher prices.
Conversely, XAG/USD failed to conquer $34.00, paving the way for a pullback. The first support would be the February 14 high of $33.39. A breach of the latter will expose the $33.00 figure, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $30.57.
XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
