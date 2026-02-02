TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

JPY: Strong ruling coalition poll weighs on Yen – MUFG

JPY: Strong ruling coalition poll weighs on Yen – MUFG
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

An opinion poll indicates that the ruling coalition is set to secure a strong victory in the upcoming election, which could support a weaker Yen. Additionally, comments from the Bank of Japan suggest a growing awareness of the need for timely rate hikes, although this is not enough to reverse the Yen's weakening trend, notes Lee Hardman, Senior Currency Analyst at MUFG

Yen reacts to political developments

"The yen initially weakened at the start of this week after a weekend opinion poll from the Asahi Shimbun revealed that the ruling LDP and Japan Innovation Party is on course to secure a landslide victory in the 8th February election, while the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is projected to lose more than half of the seats it held before Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the Lower House."

"The survey revealed that the ruling bloc could win more than 300 of the Lower Houses 465 seats, and even secure a two thirds majority. Such a margin would allow it to override the Upper House by repassing legislation rejected by the Upper House where it lacks a majority."

"At the same time, the summary from the BoJ’s latest policy meeting from 23rd January was released overnight indicating a growing awareness of the need to raise rates in a timely fashion as they monitor the impact of the weak yen on inflation. The number of times “a weak yen” and “foreign exchange” appeared in the summary doubled according to Bloomberg."

"One member stated “the depreciation of the yen and the rise in long-term interest rates largely reflect fundamentals, such as inflation expectations. In this situation, the only prescription from the monetary policy side is to raise the policy interest rate in a timely and appropriate manner”."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1850 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1850 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1850 after suffering heavy losses to end the previous week. The pair remains vulnerable to further downside as the US Dollar stays firm following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. The focus now shifts to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. 

GBP/USD recovers to 1.3700 region following earlier drop

GBP/USD recovers to 1.3700 region following earlier drop

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.3700 after sliding toward 1.3650 earlier in the day. Traders weigh what a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, helping the US Dollar stay resilient against its peers and limiting the pair's upside ahead of the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index report from the US.

Gold rebounds from monthly-low, stays below $4,800

Gold rebounds from monthly-low, stays below $4,800

Gold recovers from the monthly low it touched near $4,400 at the weekly opening but remains in negative territory below $4,800. The precious metal continues its downtrend after reaching historic highs last week as Kevin Warsh's nomination as the next Fed chair eases concerns over the US central bank’s independence, bolstering the US Dollar recovery. US ISM PMI Manufacturing PMI data is awaited. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Bitcoin consolidates above $77,000 after plummeting and testing April’s tariff-triggered lows, as investors remain cautious. Ethereum extends losses toward the psychological $2,000 support amid ETF outflows. XRP holds below its April low at $1.61 as futures Open Interest drops to $2.81 billion.

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

The first full month of the year is behind us, and, honestly, it has been rather more dramatic than most had anticipated when toasting the New Year. We wrapped up last week with US President Donald Trump announcing his Fed Chair pick. 

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers