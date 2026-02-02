TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD rises on Chinese PMI improvement, limited by US inflation data

  • NZD/USD trades higher, supported by an improvement in Chinese manufacturing activity.
  • Chinese PMI figures boost the appeal of the NZD, which is highly exposed to China’s economic outlook.
  • Firm US inflation data continue to cap the pair’s upside potential.
NZD/USD rises on Chinese PMI improvement, limited by US inflation data
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

NZD/USD trades around 0.6030 on Monday at the time of writing, up 0.10% on the day. The pair strengthens amid supportive macroeconomic signals from China, New Zealand’s main trading partner, which underpin the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the US Dollar (USD).

The upward move in NZD/USD follows the release of China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Data published by RatingDog show that Chinese manufacturing activity rose to 50.3 in January from 50.1 in December, in line with market expectations. This reading, the highest since October 2025, confirms a moderate return to expansion territory and improves the outlook for so-called China-linked currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar.

This external support allows the Kiwi to hold firm despite an international environment that remains uncertain. Investors continue to assess the implications of US monetary policy amid persistent inflationary signals. The latest data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 0.5% MoM in December, above market expectations. On a yearly basis, the index accelerated to 3%, reinforcing the view that inflationary pressures remain present at the producer level.

These figures support the US Dollar by strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. The US political backdrop also plays a role. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair, set to replace Jerome Powell at the end of his term, is seen by markets as a factor of cautious continuity. While Kevin Warsh is associated with a preference for a smaller balance sheet and potentially lower rates over the longer term, his track record suggests a strong sensitivity to inflation risks.

Investors are now turning their attention to upcoming US data releases, particularly the Manufacturing PMI published by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). In the meantime, NZD/USD remains supported by improving Chinese indicators, while the strength of US data limits the extent of the advance and keeps traders cautious at the start of the week.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.08%-0.12%0.03%0.13%0.18%0.09%0.37%
EUR0.08%-0.03%0.11%0.24%0.30%0.18%0.45%
GBP0.12%0.03%0.13%0.25%0.34%0.21%0.48%
JPY-0.03%-0.11%-0.13%0.10%0.15%0.07%0.34%
CAD-0.13%-0.24%-0.25%-0.10%0.04%-0.04%0.23%
AUD-0.18%-0.30%-0.34%-0.15%-0.04%-0.08%0.15%
NZD-0.09%-0.18%-0.21%-0.07%0.04%0.08%0.26%
CHF-0.37%-0.45%-0.48%-0.34%-0.23%-0.15%-0.26%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1850 ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1850 ahead of US data

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1850 after suffering heavy losses to end the previous week. The pair remains vulnerable to further downside as the US Dollar stays firm following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. The focus now shifts to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. 

GBP/USD recovers to 1.3700 region following earlier drop

GBP/USD recovers to 1.3700 region following earlier drop

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.3700 after sliding toward 1.3650 earlier in the day. Traders weigh what a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, helping the US Dollar stay resilient against its peers and limiting the pair's upside ahead of the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index report from the US.

Gold rebounds from monthly-low, stays below $4,800

Gold rebounds from monthly-low, stays below $4,800

Gold recovers from the monthly low it touched near $4,400 at the weekly opening but remains in negative territory below $4,800. The precious metal continues its downtrend after reaching historic highs last week as Kevin Warsh's nomination as the next Fed chair eases concerns over the US central bank’s independence, bolstering the US Dollar recovery. US ISM PMI Manufacturing PMI data is awaited. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend correction amid mixed ETF flows, dwindling retail interest

Bitcoin consolidates above $77,000 after plummeting and testing April’s tariff-triggered lows, as investors remain cautious. Ethereum extends losses toward the psychological $2,000 support amid ETF outflows. XRP holds below its April low at $1.61 as futures Open Interest drops to $2.81 billion.

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

The first full month of the year is behind us, and, honestly, it has been rather more dramatic than most had anticipated when toasting the New Year. We wrapped up last week with US President Donald Trump announcing his Fed Chair pick. 

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers