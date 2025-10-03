Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds ground above $47.00 due to prevailing bullish bias

Silver price (XAG/USD) hovers near the new 14-year high of $48.05 reached in the previous session, trading around $47.10 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests the price of the precious metal moves upwards within an ascending channel pattern, strengthening the bullish bias.

The XAG/USD pair remains above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating that short-term price momentum is stronger. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 70 level, suggesting that the Silver price is trading within overbought territory and a potential for downward corrections.

On the upside, the XAG/USD pair may record fresh all-time highs around the upper boundary of the ascending channel at $48.70. A break above the channel would strengthen the bullish bias and support the pair to approach the psychological level of $50.00.

The initial support lies at the psychological level of $47.00, followed by the nine-day EMA at $46.02. A break below this would weaken the short-term price momentum and prompt the Silver price to test the ascending channel’s lower boundary around $43.70. Further declines below the channel would dampen the bullish bias and put downward pressure on the XAG/USD pair to reach the 50-day EMA of $41.55.

XAG/USD: Daily Chart