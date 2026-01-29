Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD falls to near $116.50 after hitting fresh all-time highs

Silver price (XAG/USD) pulls back after hitting a fresh record high of $120.46, trading around $116.60 per troy ounce during the European hours on Thursday. Silver price surged on increased safe-haven demand, which could be attributed to the geopolitical tensions and the political situation in the United States (US).

US President Donald Trump urged Iran to resume nuclear talks, warning any future US strike would be far more severe. Tehran threatened retaliation against the US, Israel, and their allies.

Reuters cited Marex analyst Edward Meir, who said rising US debt and uncertainty from a global trade system fragmenting into regional blocs are prompting investors to shift away from a US-centric model and increase holdings of precious metals.

Traders are increasingly concerned about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence as the Trump administration pursues a criminal investigation into Chair Jerome Powell, seeks to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, and prepares to nominate Powell’s replacement in May, raising uncertainty over future monetary policy credibility.

Investor demand for precious metals, including silver, remained firm as the US Dollar’s (USD) strength fades, underscoring strong hedging demand against currency risks. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reaffirmed the strong-dollar policy, while the Fed held rates steady in January, citing elevated inflation and resilient growth.

Chair Jerome Powell noted moderating job gains and a stabilising unemployment rate, saying the Fed is well-positioned to assess data on a meeting-by-meeting basis without a preset rate path.