The USD/JPY pair is up 0.5% to near 157.00 during the European trading session on Monday, rising closer to the monthly high of 157.30. The pair strengthens as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms its peers amid the ongoing war between the United States (US), Isreal and Iran.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.6% higher to near 98.20, the highest level seen in over a month.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.70% 0.73% 0.52% 0.15% 0.74% 0.82% 0.18% EUR -0.70% 0.02% -0.20% -0.54% 0.04% 0.11% -0.52% GBP -0.73% -0.02% -0.23% -0.57% 0.02% 0.09% -0.54% JPY -0.52% 0.20% 0.23% -0.33% 0.25% 0.33% -0.30% CAD -0.15% 0.54% 0.57% 0.33% 0.59% 0.65% 0.02% AUD -0.74% -0.04% -0.02% -0.25% -0.59% 0.08% -0.55% NZD -0.82% -0.11% -0.09% -0.33% -0.65% -0.08% -0.63% CHF -0.18% 0.52% 0.54% 0.30% -0.02% 0.55% 0.63% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Over the weekend, the US and Israel launched a series of attacks against Iran and executed 48 Iranian leaders, which included the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran vowed retaliation and struck various missile and drone attacks at Israeli territory and various US military bases in West Asia.

On the domestic front, investors remain cautious over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) plans to raise interest rates in the near term amid cooling inflationary pressures. However, BoJ Deputy Governor rising.

Meanwhile, investors brace for high volatility in the US Dollar in a US data-packed week. In Monday’s session, market participants will focus on the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for February, which will be published at 15:00 GMT.

USD/JPY technical analysis

USD/JPY trades sharply higher at around 157.00 at the press time. The pair has extended its rebound above the broken descending resistance line, plotted from the January 23 high of 159.26, shifting the near-term bias to cautiously bullish as price holds well above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 155.50. The recent close back over the 20-day EMA confirms a recovery in underlying demand after last month’s pullback, while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbing toward 60 signals strengthening upside momentum rather than exhaustion at current levels.

Initial support emerges at the 20-day EMA around 155.50, followed by the recent swing low at 154.00, where a deeper setback would damage the nascent bullish structure. Below that, the February 12 low of 152.27 region marks a more decisive downside level that would reopen the broader correction. On the topside, immediate resistance is aligned with the late-June high at 158.40, ahead of the descending trend-line origin near 159.30, where a break would confirm a continuation of the broader uptrend.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)