- Silver's uptrend persists; a break above $33.00 may target October 31 high of $33.89.
- Failure to surpass $33.00 could see support tested at $32.25, with further downside toward $31.32.
- Market volatility expected as US election results unfold, influencing precious metals' performance.
Silver fluctuated around $32.50 during Tuesday’s session amid an expected volatile session, with investors awaiting US election results later. Greenback continues to lose ground against precious metals, with XAG/USD gaining over 0.60%.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver’s uptrend remains intact, but the precious metal remains below $33.00. This could keep sellers hopeful of driving price action lower, but momentum still favors buyers.
If XAG/USD clears the $33.00 mark, the next stop would be the high of the October 31 bearish candle at $33.89. Up next is the $34.00 figure, which, if cleared, bulls can re-test the year-to-date (YTD) peak at $34.86.
For a bearish resumption, sellers need to clear the $32.25 November 5 swing low. A breach of the latter will expose the October 17 doji’s daily low of $31.32, ahead of testing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $31.23.
XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regained the smile…and the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD added to the positive start to the week and extended its bullish performance, surpassing the 0.6600 barrier and putting the critical 200-day SMA to the test.
EUR/USD remains well bid above 1.0900 ahead of US election results
EUR/USD built on Monday’s marginal gains and advanced further north of 1.0900 the figure on the back of the persistent selling bias in the US Dollar ahead of the FOMC event and the US election results.
Gold extends consolidative phase as US election result looms
Gold attracts dip-buyers after touching a one-week low on Tuesday but remains below $2,750. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.3% as markets eye US election exit polls, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could rise 10% upon a Trump win, investors de-risk ahead of election results
Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $2,450 on Tuesday, but it could stage a 10% rise to test the $2,707 key resistance level if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election.
US election day – A traders’ guide
Election day volatility: Brace for potential wild market swings. Election days bring opportunities, but also risks. Unclear results can increase volatility further.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.