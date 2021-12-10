Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD dipped to fresh three-month-lows, rebounds up to $22.10s post-US CPI

- After the US CPI report, the white metal trims some of Thursday’s losses, up 0.72%.
- Inflation in the US jumps to a 30-year high level not seen since 1982, close to 7%.
- Silver Price Forecast: Strong support around $22.00-15 might keep bulls in charge, though downside risks remain.
Silver (XAG/USD) pares some of Thursday’s losses during the New York session, up some 0.96% trading at $22.14 at press time. In the American session, the market sentiment switched towards a risk-on, with US equities rising, between 0.17% and 0.60%, while US Treasuries fell as investors trimmed bets on the pace of the Fed bond taper.
Early in the New York session, the US Department of Labor released the Consumer Price Index for November. Numbers came within expectations, with the headline on an annual basis at 6.8%, trailed by October’s 6.2% figure. Meanwhile, Core CPI, which excludes energy and food, rose 4.9%, higher than the October 3.6%. These figures have not been seen since 1982, and its upward move is attributed mainly to elevated prices in gasoline, shelter, food, and vehicles.
The data cemented the Fed’s expectations to trigger a faster QE’s reduction as expressed by policymakers led by Chair Powell in the last week. Some policymakers said that the central bank should decrease the amount by double the reported on November’s meeting, so in that scenario, the Federal Reserve would end its stimulus by the first quarter of 2022. That would leave some room for the US central bank in the case of needing to raise rates sooner than estimated.
In the meantime, US T-bond yields extend their fall, with 2s, 5s, and 10s, down between 2-4.0 basis points, sitting at 0.6483%, 1.2288%, and 1.465%, each. Moreover, following the US Treasuries footsteps, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, slides 0.26%, down to 96.01, at press time.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The silver 1-hour chart shows a $0.30 spike once the US CPI headline news crossed the wires, printing a daily high of around $22.23. The 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) at $22.14 is under pressure at press time, but it has another support level around the area, with the central daily pivot at $22.07.
Silver’s first resistance would be the confluence of the 100-hour SMA and the R1 daily pivot around the $22.25-31, followed but the 200-hour SMA at $22.41. A breach of the latter would expose the December 9 high at $22.46.
On the flip side, the central daily pivot at $22.07 would be the first line of defense for the non-yielding metal bulls. A break below that level would expose $22.00, followed by the December 9 low at $21.85.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|21.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.49
|Daily SMA50
|23.58
|Daily SMA100
|23.69
|Daily SMA200
|25.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.48
|Previous Daily Low
|21.87
|Previous Weekly High
|23.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.04
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?