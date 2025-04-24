Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD corrects as White House softens stance on US-China trade relations

- Silver price retraces to near $33.30 on hopes of de-escalation in US-China trade war.
- The demand of Silver as industrial metal will increase if the US and China ends tariff war.
- China wants the US to cancel unilateral tariff measures before coming to the table.
Silver price (XAG/USD) retraces to near $33.30 during North American trading hours on Thursday from an almost three-week high of $33.70 posted earlier in the day. The white metal corrects as investors become hopeful of significant de-escalation in trade war between the United States (US) and China.
Investors’ confidence on normalizing trade relations between the world’s two largest powerhouses increased after US President Donald Trump assured of making a deal with Beijing. Discussions with Beijing are going well, and I think that we will reach a deal,” Trump said on Tuesday.
Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has signaled that both nations can reduce additional tariffs imposed recently. “I don’t think either side believes that the current tariff levels are sustainable, so I would not be surprised if they went down in a mutual way,” Bessent said on Wednesday.
A report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) showed on Wednesday that the White House can lower additional import duties roughly between 50%-65%.
Meanwhile, China has given ultimatum to the US to “completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures” if it wants trade talks, according to a spokesperson from Chinese commerce ministry, Financial Times (FT) reported.
Positive comments from Washington for resolving trade disputes between the US and China have diminished fears of a global economic turmoil. Theoretically, the scenario weighs on the safe-haven demand of the Silver price. However, improving relations between them increase the demand of Silver as industrial metal.
Silver has application in various industries, such as Electric Vehicles (EV), electronic alliances, power and cables, mining etc.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price tests the breakout region of the consolidation around $33.10 formed on the daily timeframe. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $32.55 continues to provide support to the Silver price.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches near 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI breaks above 60.00.
Looking up, the March 28 high of $34.60 will act as key resistance for the metal. On the downside, the April 11 low of $30.90 will be the key support zone.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims some gains, recedes to 1.1350 Premium
Despite losing some upside momentium, EUR/USD keeps the firm tone around the mid-1.1300s on Thursday, buoyed by renewed US Dollar weakness as investors grappled with the continued stalemate in US–China trade negotiations.
GBP/USD puts the 1.3300 level to the test
GBP/USD hovers around the 1.3300 area on Thursday, supported by a broad rebound in risk-sensitive assets, renewed weakness in the Greenback and lingering uncertainty over US–China trade talks.
Gold sticks to the bullish stance near $3,330
On Thursday, gold regained lost ground after two consecutive days of declines, with XAU/USD climbing back toward $3,300 per troy ounce following an earlier rally to roughly $3,370. The metal drew safe-haven buying as renewed fears of a US–China trade flare-up weighed on broader markets.
Bitcoin Price corrects as increased profit-taking offsets positive market sentiment
Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a slight correction, trading around $92,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying 8.55% so far this week. Institutional demand remained strong as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an inflow of $916.91 million on Wednesday.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.