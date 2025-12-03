TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates below mid-$58.00s, remains close to record high

  • Silver oscillates in a range as bulls pause for a breather amid the overnight daily RSI.
  • Friday’s breakout through the $54.40-$54.50 hurdle backs the case for further gains.
  • Any corrective pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain cushioned.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates below mid-$58.00s, remains close to record high
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) enters a bullish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Wednesday and holds steady near the all-time peak touched earlier this week. The white metal currently trades below mid-$58.00s, down 0.20% for the day, through it lacks follow-through selling.

Last Friday's sustained breakout through the $54.40-$54.50 horizontal barrier and a subsequent strong move up to a record high were seen as key triggers for the XAG/USD bulls. However, the overnight daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) acts as a headwind for the commodity and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend.

In the meantime, the Asian session trough, around the $58.15 region, followed by the $58.00 mark, could protect the immediate downside. Any further corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and find support near the $57.65-$57.60 region. A sustained break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAG/USD to the $57.00 mark en route to the overnight swing low, around the $56.60-$56.55 zone.

Meanwhile, the XAG/USD bulls might now opt to wait for a move beyond the $58.85 region, or the record peak touched on Monday, before placing fresh bets. The commodity might then surpass the $59.00 round figure and build on the strong positive momentum witnessed over the past two weeks or so. The subsequent move up should allow the white metal to aim towards conquering the $60.00 psychological mark.

Silver daily chart

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD jumps as growing Fed-cut bets and risk-on mood lift Euro

EUR/USD jumps as growing Fed-cut bets and risk-on mood lift Euro

The EUR/USD registers modest gains of 0.12% late on Tuesday during the North American session, as risk-appetite improves. Expectations for another Fed rate cut in December and Eurozone’s elevated inflation reading, keep the shared currency bid. The EUR/USD trades at 1.1625 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1591.

GBP/USD tepid near 1.3200 as rate watchers look on

GBP/USD tepid near 1.3200 as rate watchers look on

GBP/USD cycled around the 1.3200 level on Tuesday as Cable traders keep their heads down during the long wait for further signs of interest rate cuts from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England heading into the final weeks of 2025.

Gold looks to retest $4,250 ahead of critical US data

Gold looks to retest $4,250 ahead of critical US data

Gold is back in the green above $4,200 early Wednesday, following a temporary pullback on Tuesday, as buyers refuse to give up heading into the top-tier US ADP Employment Change and US ISM Services PMI data releases.

BTC/USD – Are we finally breaking out of the downtrend?

BTC/USD – Are we finally breaking out of the downtrend?

It’s been a pretty interesting few weeks for Bitcoin, and today’s chart gives us a bit of hope that we may finally be seeing the beginning of a shift in momentum.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers