Silver (XAG/USD) enters a bullish consolidation phase during the Asian session on Wednesday and holds steady near the all-time peak touched earlier this week. The white metal currently trades below mid-$58.00s, down 0.20% for the day, through it lacks follow-through selling.

Last Friday's sustained breakout through the $54.40-$54.50 horizontal barrier and a subsequent strong move up to a record high were seen as key triggers for the XAG/USD bulls. However, the overnight daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) acts as a headwind for the commodity and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend.

In the meantime, the Asian session trough, around the $58.15 region, followed by the $58.00 mark, could protect the immediate downside. Any further corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and find support near the $57.65-$57.60 region. A sustained break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAG/USD to the $57.00 mark en route to the overnight swing low, around the $56.60-$56.55 zone.

Meanwhile, the XAG/USD bulls might now opt to wait for a move beyond the $58.85 region, or the record peak touched on Monday, before placing fresh bets. The commodity might then surpass the $59.00 round figure and build on the strong positive momentum witnessed over the past two weeks or so. The subsequent move up should allow the white metal to aim towards conquering the $60.00 psychological mark.

Silver daily chart