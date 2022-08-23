- The silver price climbed 0.70% amidst a downbeat market sentiment, which weighed on the greenback.
- Higher US Treasury yields put a lid on XAG/USD prices.
- Market players’ focus turns to Wednesday’s Durable Good Orders, alongside Fed speaking on Friday, led by Chair Powell.
Silver price erases Monday’s losses and is higher as Wall Street’s ended the day with minimal losses, amidst a dismal sentiment propelled by US economic data dropping to contractionary readings. Also, traders are preparing for an expected hawkish speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole, which bolstered silver’s appeal, to the detriment of the US dollar At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $19.11 up by 0.70%.
US equities finished the day in the red. Earlier in the New York session, S&P Global reported US PMIs, for August, with the Services and Composite indices plunging to contractionary territory, each with readings at 44.1 and 47, respectively. Contrarily, the Manufacturing Index downtick to 51.3 but remained in expansionary territory, despite missing estimates.
In the US data release, the US dollar weakened across the board, with the US Dollar Index sliding from around 109.000 to 108.200. On the contrary, US T-bond yields rose, led by the 10-year US Treasury yield, up by four bps, sitting at 3.057%, a headwind for silver prices.
Additionally, US housing data portrayed that New Home Sales dipped to their slowest pace since 2016, dropping for the sixth consecutive month, as the market continues to deteriorate as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy. New Home Sales dropped by 0.51M vs. estimations of 0.575M.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature Durable Good Orders for July, alongside Housing Data, illustrating that the US economy is slowing down on Wednesday.
Silver Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.96
|Daily SMA50
|19.97
|Daily SMA100
|21.43
|Daily SMA200
|22.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.16
|Previous Daily Low
|18.72
|Previous Weekly High
|20.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.03
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
