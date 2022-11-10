- Silver price remains sidelined around 4.5-month high, pares the biggest daily jump in a week.
- Nearly overbought RSI suggests limited upside unless crossing June’s peak.
- Sellers need validation from $21.50 for fresh entry, $20.00 appears the key support.
Silver price (XAGUSD) struggles to defend buyers around the highest levels since late June, marked the previous day, while taking rounds to $21.70-65 during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the bright metal dribbles above the key $21.50 resistance-turned-support confluence including the 200-DMA and an upward-sloping trend line from early August.
Even if the $21.50 breakout keeps the commodity buyers hopeful, nearly overbought RSI (44) conditions challenge the quote’s further advances, which in turn highlight the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the metal’s April-September downside, near $21.90.
Also acting as the near-term upside hurdle for the XAGUSD is the June 2022 peak surrounding $22.50.
It’s worth noting that the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level appears the last defense of the Silver bear before directing the price towards the late March swing low of around $24.00.
Alternatively, a downside break of the $21.50 resistance-turned-support will need validation from the tops marked during October and September, around $21.25 and $20.85 in that order, to convince silver bears. Following that, a downward trajectory toward $20.00 can’t be ruled out.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|3.04%
|Today daily open
|21.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.48
|Daily SMA50
|19.33
|Daily SMA100
|19.46
|Daily SMA200
|21.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.61
|Previous Daily Low
|21
|Previous Weekly High
|20.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.84
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.03
