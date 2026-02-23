TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

CHF: Safe haven strength and SNB dilemmas – Rabobank

CHF: Safe haven strength and SNB dilemmas – Rabobank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Rabobank’s Jane Foley highlights renewed Swiss Franc strength at the top of the G10 table following tariff-related uncertainty, underlining Switzerland’s classic safe haven credentials. Persistent CHF appreciation is seen as a headwind for exports and investment, with markets pricing only a slim chance of negative SNB rates and some risk of FX intervention. Rabobank trims its 3‑month EUR/CHF forecast to 0.91.

Safe haven flows and policy trade offs

"The CHF is back at the top of the G10 performance table on a 1-day view on the back of the tariff led uncertainty unleashed last Friday."

"In view of the persistence of currency strength, market implied policy rates suggest that the market continues to see a slim chance that the SNB may cut rates below zero this year."

"There is also the possibility that FX intervention will be employed to counter currency strength."

"We have tweaked our EUR/CHF forecasts by lowering our 3-month forecast to 0.91 from 0.92."

"In addition, overriding the demand about the pros and cons of SNB policy is the risk that the CHF will remain strong as long as geopolitical and trade tensions persist."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD regains balance, targets 1.1800

EUR/USD regains balance, targets 1.1800

EUR/USD has lost a bit of momentum after its earlier push higher and is now attempting to reclaim the key 1.1800 barrier on Monday. In the meantime, investors remain focused on the evolving US–EU trade relationship after President Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariff hikes.

GBP/USD recedes from tops, back to 1.3500

GBP/USD recedes from tops, back to 1.3500

GBP/USD is extending its move higher on Monday, meeting some resistance around 1.3530 on the back of the widespread bearish tone in the US Dollar amid ongoing uncertainty around tariffs. For now, traders are watching overall risk sentiment and central bank rhetoric for the next directional cue.

Gold advances to four-week highs, focus is on $5,200

Gold advances to four-week highs, focus is on $5,200

Gold is holding onto its bullish tone on Monday, hovering near monthly highs well above the $5,100 mark per troy ounce. Fresh trade-war concerns, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, are keeping demand for the yellow metal well on the rise.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading amid increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as investors react to fresh trade uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s push for more tariffs.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers