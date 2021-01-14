Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD's 4-hour chart shows bearish continuation pattern

Silver's hourly chart shows a bear flag breakdown.

The bearish continuation pattern indicates scope for a deeper drop.

Silver, a semi-precious metal, looks south, with the 4-hour chart showing a bear flag breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.

The metal dived out of the bear flag late Wednesday, confirming a resumption of the sell-off from recent highs near $28. The metal's rejection at $25.50 seen early today reinforced the breakdown.

As such, a re-test of the Jan. 11 low of $24.31 looks likely. A move above the flag high of $25.68 would invalidate the bearish setup. A failed bear flag breakdown is considered a strong bullish signal and could yield a rally to levels above $26.50.

At press time, silver is trading at $25.13 per ounce.

Hour;y chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels