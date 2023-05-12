Strategists at ANZ Bank discuss Silver's (XAG/USD) outlook.
Institutional investors to come back this year
“Strong fundamental backdrop and macroeconomic challenges should see institutional investors coming back this year.”
“While some demand is likely to level-off, we estimate supply will fall short by 140moz (12% of demand).”
“We continue to hold our bullish view and expect Silver prices to reach $26 by the end of this year.”
“A break of $24 could turn market sentiment bearish.”
See – Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could trade in the unchartered territory of $2,100 – ANZ
