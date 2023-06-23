Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to reclaim ground, and turns bearish below the 200-DMA

- Silver price sees a minor gain of 0.50% but fails to reclaim the May 26 daily low, resulting in a bearish outlook.
- The technical analysis shows support at the March 21 daily low of $22.14; breaking this could see a drop below the $22.00 figure.
- Potential resistance lies at the May 26 low-turned resistance at $22.68, with the 200-day EMA at $22.94 and $23.00 as the next challenges.
Silver price remains firm in the session but could not reclaim the May 26 daily low; previous support turned resistance and also below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Therefore, the XAG/USD turned bearish from a technical perspective. The XAG/USD is trading at $22.32, a gain of 0.50%.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Silver is downward biased but must break support at the March 21 daily low of $22.14 on its way toward dropping below the $22.00 figure. Even though the XAG/USD fell to a new three-month high, cheered by sellers, the XAG/USD could remain trading sideways, within the $22.10/$22.69 area without a catalyst.
If XAG/USD slumps below $22.00, the next support will lie at the March 16 low of $21.46 before exposing the $21.00 figure and the November 28 daily low at $20.87. On the flip side, the XAG/USD stays above $22.00. The next resistance would be the May 26 low-turned resistance at $22.68, followed by the 200-day EMA at $22.94 ahead of challenging $23.00.
From an oscillator point of view, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows signs of bearishness, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) portrays sellers losing some momentum but remaining in charge.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|22.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.58
|Daily SMA50
|24.25
|Daily SMA100
|23.33
|Daily SMA200
|22.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.74
|Previous Daily Low
|22.18
|Previous Weekly High
|24.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.22
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
