- Silver price falls below the psychological $21.00 after failing to hurdle the 200-day EMA.
- The break of an upslope trendline exacerbated a fall from daily highs around $21.60s.
- XAG/USD Price Analysis: Break below $20.89 to pave the way to $20.00.
Silver price tumbles below $21.00 late in the North American session amidst risk aversion and the recovery of the US Dollar (USD), as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY) gaining 0.40% in the day. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $20.95, below its opening price by almost 2%.
Silver Price Analysis (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
After XAG/USD failed to crack the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $21.34, the white metal is extending its losses below the $21.00 figure. It should be noted that Silver broke below a 20-day-old upslope trendline, exacerbating Silver’s drop. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), aiming towards the 50-midline, is accelerating, suggesting that sellers are gathering momentum.
Short term, the XAG/USD 4-hour chart portrays sellers’ strength. Notably, XAG/USD hit a daily high of around $21.61 before tumbling and reclaiming the 50 and 100-EMAs. Therefore, the XAG/USD path of least resistance is tilted to the downside. That said, the XAG/USD first support would be November 23, swing low at $20.89. Once cleared, the next support would be the November 21 pivot low at $20.56, followed by the 200-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $20.15.
As an alternate scenario, XAG/USD first resistance would be the confluence of the S1 pivot and the 40-EMA at $21.16, followed by the daily pivot point at $21.36, ahead of the R1 pivot at $21.55.
Silver Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.42
|Today daily open
|21.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|20.91
|Daily SMA50
|19.96
|Daily SMA100
|19.6
|Daily SMA200
|21.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.56
|Previous Daily Low
|21.16
|Previous Weekly High
|21.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.58
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined below 1.0400. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing lower after the opening bell amid renewed China coronavirus jitters, the US Dollar started to gather strength and forced the pair to turn south.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.2000 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2000 in the American session on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the renewed US Dollar strength and the negative shift witnessed in risk mood force the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold weakens after finding resistance at $1,760.00
Gold is falling on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains. It hit a fresh weekly high at $1,763.65 and then turned to the downside. The US Dollar opened the week higher, then it tumbled, but it recently gained momentum again on risk aversion.
Ethereum price dips as China triggers risk-off wave
Ethereum price saw a lackluster weekend regarding its price action and performance. ETH gets global selling pressure as financial markets are dipping as well.
Wake Up Wall Street: Apple (AAPL) falls on China woes as stocks slide
Equity markets are lower this morning on fears over growing protests in China. The news has already hit Apple and it is down circa 2% in the premarket.