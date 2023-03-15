Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays mildly bid within $0.40 trading range below $22.00

Share:

Silver price prints minor gains inside immediate trading range established from Monday.

200-EMA, three-week-old horizontal resistance restricts short-term XAG/USD moves.

RSI’s retreat from overbought territory, looming bear cross on MACD lure the Silver sellers.

Road towards the south appears bumpier; bulls need validation from $22.60.

Silver price (XAG/USD) eases to $21.70 as it pares the intraday gains heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal defends a three-day-old trading range even as the bearish signals have recently gained momentum.

That said, the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) puts a floor under the XAG/USD price of around $21.60 while a three-week-long horizontal line, around $22.00, restricts the metal’s short-term upside since the last Monday.

It should, however, be noted that the RSI, on a 14 period setting, eases from the overbought territory and joins the impending bear cross on the MACD signals to tease the Silver sellers.

A horizontal support comprising multiple levels marked since February 17, close to $21.20, could lure the XAG/USD bears on the break of $22.00.

In a case where the bullion remains bearish past $21.20, a fortnight-long broad support zone between $20.30 and $20.40, could challenge the sellers.

Alternatively, a clear upside break of the $22.00 hurdle will need validation from multiple tops marked during early February around $22.60 to convince the Silver buyers.

Overall, the Silver price remains sidelined but the bears are lurking behind the immediate support.

Silver price: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected