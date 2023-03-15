Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays mildly bid within $0.40 trading range below $22.00

- Silver price prints minor gains inside immediate trading range established from Monday.
- 200-EMA, three-week-old horizontal resistance restricts short-term XAG/USD moves.
- RSI’s retreat from overbought territory, looming bear cross on MACD lure the Silver sellers.
- Road towards the south appears bumpier; bulls need validation from $22.60.
Silver price (XAG/USD) eases to $21.70 as it pares the intraday gains heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal defends a three-day-old trading range even as the bearish signals have recently gained momentum.
That said, the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) puts a floor under the XAG/USD price of around $21.60 while a three-week-long horizontal line, around $22.00, restricts the metal’s short-term upside since the last Monday.
It should, however, be noted that the RSI, on a 14 period setting, eases from the overbought territory and joins the impending bear cross on the MACD signals to tease the Silver sellers.
A horizontal support comprising multiple levels marked since February 17, close to $21.20, could lure the XAG/USD bears on the break of $22.00.
In a case where the bullion remains bearish past $21.20, a fortnight-long broad support zone between $20.30 and $20.40, could challenge the sellers.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the $22.00 hurdle will need validation from multiple tops marked during early February around $22.60 to convince the Silver buyers.
Overall, the Silver price remains sidelined but the bears are lurking behind the immediate support.
Silver price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|21.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.11
|Daily SMA50
|22.43
|Daily SMA100
|22.25
|Daily SMA200
|20.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.98
|Previous Daily Low
|21.48
|Previous Weekly High
|21.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.9
|Previous Monthly High
|24.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.46
