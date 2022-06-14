Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays depressed around $21.00, looks set to retest yearly low

- Silver prices remain pressured at one-month low after the biggest daily fall since early May.
- Impending bear cross on MACD, clear downside break of horizontal support from late 2021 favor sellers.
- 10-DMA, five-week-old descending trend line adds to the upside filters.
Silver (XAG/USD) fails to overcome the bearish bias, even as the sellers take a breather around monthly low following the biggest daily slump in five weeks. That said, the bright metal stays defensive at around $21.00 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
A clear downside break of the seven-month-old horizontal support, now resistance around $21.40, favors the XAG/USD bears. Also keeping sellers hopeful is the MACD line that teases a cross of the signal line from above, suggesting a downside momentum.
Hence, the silver bears are on their way to retesting the yearly low surrounding $20.45, a break of which will highlight the $20.00 threshold.
In a case where XAG/USD drops below $20.00, the late 2019 peak of $19.65 could gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to stay beyond the support-turned-resistance around $21.40 to recall intraday buyers of silver.
Following that, the 10-DMA and a downward sloping trend line from May 05, respectively near $21.85 and $22.30, should lure the XAG/USD buyers.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.86
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.92%
|Today daily open
|21.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.9
|Daily SMA50
|22.96
|Daily SMA100
|23.64
|Daily SMA200
|23.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.99
|Previous Daily Low
|21.28
|Previous Weekly High
|22.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.28
|Previous Monthly High
|23.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
