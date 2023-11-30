Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD soars and breaks above $25.00, hits four-month high

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • Silver (XAG/USD) surpasses the key $25.00 level, reaching a four-month peak at $25.25.
  • After a brief pause on November 29, Silver resumed its upward trend.
  • Key resistance levels to watch include the psychological barrier at $25.50, the May 10 swing high at $25.91, and the year-to-date high of $26.13.
  • XAG/USD would shift bearish on a daily close below $25.00.

Silver climbs above the $25.00 figure for the first time since August and reaches a four-month high of $25.25, even though US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar (USD) post solid gains. Nevertheless, the grey metal rises more than 0.70%, exchanging hands above the $25.10 area.

The XAG/USD resumed its uptrend after pausing on November 29, which witnessed the formation of a ‘doji,’ but buyers achieving a daily close above $25.00 opened the door for further gains. That said, the first resistance would be the psychological $25.50 area, followed by the May 10 swing high at $25.91, ahead of the year-to-date (YTD) high of $26.13.

For a bearish turnaround, sellers need a daily close below $25.00, before they push prices toward the November 29 low of $24.85, ahead of the November 28 low of $24.54.

XAG/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart

XAG/USD Technical Levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.19
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.80
Today daily open 24.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.44
Daily SMA50 22.87
Daily SMA100 23.3
Daily SMA200 23.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.26
Previous Daily Low 24.85
Previous Weekly High 24.33
Previous Weekly Low 23.25
Previous Monthly High 23.7
Previous Monthly Low 20.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 24.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.64

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits multi-day lows below 1.0900 after US data

EUR/USD hits multi-day lows below 1.0900 after US data

The US Dollar strengthened following the release of US Core PCE and Jobless Claims data. EUR/USD reached four-day lows below 1.0900 and remains under pressure. The DXY rose above 103.50, extending the recovery from monthly lows boosted by higher Treasury yields. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slide towards 1.2600 as Dollar strengthens

GBP/USD extends slide towards 1.2600 as Dollar strengthens

GBP/USD slid towards the 1.2600 region, retreating almost a hundred pips from daily highs. The pair weakened further after the release of US consumer inflation and Jobless Claims data. The US Dollar gained momentum boosted by higher Treasury yields. 

GBP/USD News

Gold eases as investors rush away from safety

Gold eases as investors rush away from safety

Financial markets turned optimistic after US inflation eased further in November. Speculative interest increases bets of a shift in central banks' monetary policy. XAU/USD is in a bearish corrective decline in the near term, slide should remain limited.

Gold News

Kyber exploiter asks for complete control of all assets after nearly $50 million exploit

Kyber exploiter asks for complete control of all assets after nearly $50 million exploit

Kyber Network, a cross-chain decentralized exchange and aggregator, was hit by an exploit that drained nearly $50 million in cryptocurrencies from its liquidity pools. The exploiter contacted the team, asking them to await a statement concerning a “potential treaty.”

Read more

Salesforce rally helps Dow Jones outpace NASDAQ, S&P 500 on Thursday

Salesforce rally helps Dow Jones outpace NASDAQ, S&P 500 on Thursday

Salesforce (CRM) is the main story on Thursday. The enterprise software company utilized artificial-intelligence-based (AI) integrations in its product suite to grow profits and revenue for the third quarter.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures