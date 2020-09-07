Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers target 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver prices remain on the back foot after breaking an ascending trend line from August 12.
  • 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside, downward sloping RSI favor sellers.

Silver drops to $26.68, down 0.92% on a day, during Monday’s initial trading session. The white metal keeps its downside break of nearly a month-old support line, now resistance, while also staying below 100-bar SMA amid descending RSI conditions.

As a result, sellers eye further weakness with a 200-bar SMA level of $26.29 acting as immediate support ahead of $26.00 round-figures.

During the commodity’s further weakness below $26.00, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its early August declines, around $24.95 will be the key as a break of which can recall $23.43 on the chart.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of a 100-bar SMA level of $27.20 can propel the quote to confront the previous support line, now resistance, around $28.00.

Should buyers manage to conquer $28.00, multiple upside barriers around $29.00 and $29.85 can question the run-up towards the $30.00 threshold.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.68
Today Daily Change -0.25
Today Daily Change % -0.93%
Today daily open 26.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.09
Daily SMA50 23.72
Daily SMA100 20.18
Daily SMA200 18.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.04
Previous Daily Low 26.3
Previous Weekly High 28.9
Previous Weekly Low 26.3
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.95

 

 

