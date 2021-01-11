Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers cheer 100-day SMA break near one-month low

- Silver bears catch a breather after refreshing multi-day low.
- Downside break of 100-day SMA directs sellers toward an ascending trend line from March 18.
- Bulls look for entries beyond previous support line.
Having dropped to a fresh low since the mid-December, silver takes rounds to $24.60, down 2.70%, during early Monday. While a downside break of an ascending trend line from November 30 pleased the commodity sellers during last week, the latest south-run below 100-day SMA highlights a multi-month-old support line for sellers.
It should be noted that an absence of oversold RSI adds strength to the downside momentum.
That said, the $24.00 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt during the fall targeting an aforementioned support line, currently near $23.60.
Also acting as the key support is 200-day SMA, at $22.07 now, followed by November’s low of $21.89.
On the contrary, an upside break of 100-day SMA, currently around $25.03 can aim for November’s top near $26.00. However, any further rise needs to regain above the previous support line, at $27.25, to convince buyers. Additionally, the monthly high of $27.92 acts as an extra filter to the north.
Overall, silver prices have some more room to the downside before confronting the key technical supports.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.61%
|Today daily open
|25.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.03
|Daily SMA50
|24.86
|Daily SMA100
|25.06
|Daily SMA200
|22.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.21
|Previous Daily Low
|24.47
|Previous Weekly High
|27.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.47
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains heavy, around 0.77 amid notable USD strength
AUD/USD remains under intense selling pressure despite upbeat Chinese inflation figures. The aussie is weighed down by notable US dollar strength, courtesy of the rally in Treasury yields on stimulus hopes. US-Sino tensions also underpin the greenback.
Gold bounces off multi-day low, flits with 10-month-old support line
Gold remains on the back foot despite recent corrective pullback. Sustained break of 200-day SMA, most bearish MACD in six weeks favor gold sellers.The $1,800 threshold can offer intermediate support.
GBP/USD extends losses to test 1.3500 amid US dollar's demand
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3500, having extended declines for the fourth straight session on Monday. The US dollar remains strongly bid across the board amid the downbeat market mood while higher Treasury yields also support the greenback. Focus on Bailey's speech.
A riotous start to January and what to expect for the week ahead
The riots in Capitol Hill and the storming of the Capitol building by disgruntled Trump supporters will no doubt be written into the history books of tomorrow, however financial markets shrugged the events off and viewed them not as a potential coup.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.