Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers attack 13-day-old support line

- Silver probes intraday low, drops for the third consecutive day.
- Sustained trading below 50-HMA, bearish MACD favor sellers, 200-HMA adds filters to the downside.
Silver declines to $26.97, down 0.70% intraday, during the pre-European session trading on Friday. The metal has been pressured for the last three days and is currently challenging an upward sloping trend line from December 22.
Considering sluggish MACD and RSI conditions, not to forget extended trading below 50-HMA, silver is likely to break the immediate support line around $26.95 and test the 200-HMA level of $26.81.
While late-December top near $26.78 offers additional support, a break of which may not hesitate to conquer the $26.00 round-figure.
Alternatively, an upside break of 50-HMA, currently at $27.20, will have multiple resistances near $27.40 and $27.65 ahead of challenging Wednesday’s high of $27.92.
During the silver buyers’ dominance past-$27.92, September 2020 peak surrounding $28.90 and the $29.00 can offer intermediate stops before pushing them to the year 2020 high of $29.85.
Silver hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74%
|Today daily open
|27.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.97
|Daily SMA50
|24.83
|Daily SMA100
|25.07
|Daily SMA200
|21.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.36
|Previous Daily Low
|26.92
|Previous Weekly High
|26.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.91
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks south amid bear pennant, rising yields, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD extends the bounce above 1.2250, as the relentless rally in the Treasury yields buoys the US dollar amid reflation trades and vaccine optimism. Bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart points to more losses. All eyes remain on US payrolls and politics.
GBP/USD: Depressed around mid-1.3500s despite vaccine, stimulus hopes
GBP/USD remains pressured for third straight day, recapturing 1.3550 ahead of the London open. Treasury yields driven rebound in the US dollar weighs on cable. US NFP, virus updates and stimulus headlines will be key to watch.
Gold eyes $1900 amid T-yields rally, ahead of NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to feel the pull of gravity and closes in on the critical $1900 support. The narrative of reflation trades plays out, driving Treasury yields higher on expectations of higher fiscal stimulus by the Biden administration.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index: Bulls cheer break of 13-day-old resistance to attack 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) rises to 90.02, currently up 0.13%, during early Friday. The greenback gauge crossed a downward sloping trend line from December 22 the previous day while struggling to provide a clear break above 200-HMA.