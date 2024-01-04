Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD seems vulnerable, ascending trend-line breakdown in play

- Silver consolidates its recent losses to a near three-week low touched on Wednesday.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
- Any attempted recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped.
Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow trading band around the $23.00 round-figure mark through the first half of the European session. The white metal, meanwhile, remains close to a three-week low touched on Wednesday and seems vulnerable to prolonging the descending trend witnessed over the past week or so.
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown and close below an ascending trend-line extending from the October 2023 low was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and validate the near-term negative outlook, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the downside.
Hence, a subsequent slide towards testing the December monthly swing low, around the mid-$22.00s, looks like a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the next relevant support near the $22.25 region en route to the $22.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the ascending trend-line support breakpoint, around the $23.30-$23.35 area, now seems to act as an immediate strong barrier. Any subsequent move up is likely to attract fresh sellers near the $23.55 zone and remain capped near the $23.80 horizontal barrier. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the XAG/USD beyond the $24.00 mark.
Some follow-through buying will suggest that the recent corrective decline has run its course and lift the XAG/USD further towards the $24.60 area (December 22 high). Bulls might eventually aim back towards reclaiming the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|23.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.79
|Daily SMA50
|23.66
|Daily SMA100
|23.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.73
|Previous Daily Low
|22.84
|Previous Weekly High
|24.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.54
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure near 0.6700 ahead of US NFP Premium
The Aussie dollar remains on the back foot vs. its American counterpart, putting the 0.6700 contention zone to the test once again and ahead of the critical publication of US NFP for the month of December.
EUR/USD appears so far underpinned by the 1.0900 region Premium
EUR/USD staged a decent comeback after a multi-session decline following some vacillating price action in the greenback, higher US and German yields and the resumption of inflationary pressures in Germany in December.
Gold holds ground around $2,040 Premium
After rising above $2,050 earlier in the day, Gold edged lower toward $2,040 and erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% after upbeat US employment data, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection.
US December Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 35 NFP prints*.