- Silver witnesses heavy selling on Thursday and drops back closer to the YTD low.
- The technical set-up supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
- Oversold oscillators suggest that bears could take a brief pause near the $18.15 area.
Silver extends the previous day's retracement slide from the $19.10 region with some follow-through selling on Thursday. The downward trajectory dragged the white metal to the $18.30 area, well within the striking distance of a two-year low during the first half of the European session.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD on Wednesday struggled to find acceptance above the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The subsequent slide below the $18.55 intermediate support could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of over a one-month-old downward trajectory.
That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are flashing oversold conditions. This, in turn, suggests that any downfall is more likely to find some support and stall near the YTD low, around the $18.15 zone touched last week. This is closely followed by the $18.00 mark, which if broken would reaffirm the negative bias.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide towards the $17.45-$17.40 intermediate support en-route to the $17.00 round-figure mark. The bearish trend could further get extended and drag spot prices to the next relevant support near the $16.70-$16.60 region.
On the flip side, the $18.55-$18.60 support breakpoint now becomes an immediate strong hurdle. Any further recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently around the $18.80 region. This, in turn, should cap the XAG/USD near the $19.00 mark, which should now act as a pivotal point.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.93
|Today daily open
|18.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.62
|Daily SMA50
|20.89
|Daily SMA100
|22.69
|Daily SMA200
|23.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.1
|Previous Daily Low
|18.65
|Previous Weekly High
|19.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.15
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB
EURUSD is consolidating gains above 1.0200, supported by news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resumed gas deliveries. The renewed US dollar sell-off also underpins the pair. The upside, however, remains capped by the Italian political crisis.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid souring risk sentiment
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, as the US dollar recovers losses amid a negative shift in risk sentiment. Traders remain cautious ahead of the critical ECB decision. The UK political uncertainty offsets aggressive BOE tightening expectations.
Gold price weakens further below $1,700, seems vulnerable near one-year low
Gold price witnessed selling for the second straight day and dropped to a nearly one-year low. The prospects for a further rise in interest rates continued to drive flows away from the yellow metal.
Where is Shiba Inu price headed after partnership with Marvel’s long-term collaborator
Shiba Inu announced a partnership with a world-class visualization studio to design and develop its highly-anticipated SHIB.io metaverse.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!