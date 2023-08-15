Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats towards $22.40 as RSI conditions, US/China data prod bears

- Silver Price fades bounces off five-month-old support line ahead of US Retail Sales for July.
- Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below $23.30 resistance confluence favor XAG/USD sellers.
- Convergence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, rising trend line from September 2022 appears a tough nut to crack for Silver bears.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) remains pressured at the lowest level in 11 weeks, bouncing off ascending support line from mid-March.
In doing so, the XAG/USD justifies the bearish MACD signals and a clear downside break of the $23.30 resistance confluence comprising the 200-DMA and previous support line stretched from March 10.
It’s worth noting, however, that the oversold RSI (14) challenges the XAG/USD bears, which in turn highlights the rising support line from March 15, around $22.45.
Following that, an ascending support line from September 2022 and a 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 2022 to May 2023 upside, near $21.85-90, will be a crucial challenge for the Silver bears before tightening the grip.
Meanwhile, the Silver Price recovery past $23.30 becomes necessary to convince the Silver buyers.
Even so, the tops marked in June and July of 2023, respectively near $24.50 and $25.30, can prod the Silver buyers before giving them control.
In that case, the yearly high marked in May at around $26.15 will be in the spotlight.
Fundamentally, China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales for July will be closely observed amid fears of losing economic momentum in the world’s second-biggest economy. Later in the day, the US Retail Sales for the said month will be more important as market players keep betting on the Fed’s policy pivot in September, which in turn may weigh on the US Dollar and favor the XAG/USD rebound should the scheduled data weakens.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|22.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.93
|Daily SMA50
|23.64
|Daily SMA100
|24.05
|Daily SMA200
|23.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.76
|Previous Daily Low
|22.37
|Previous Weekly High
|23.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.58
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.