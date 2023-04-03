Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats from key resistance, further downside hinges on $23.50 break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver price takes a U-turn from a one-year-old descending resistance line, reverses from two-month high.
  • Overbought RSI (14) suggest the XAG/USD’s further downside but bullish MACD signals, 12-day-old support line challenge bears.
  • Silver buyers need validation from February’s high to retake control.

Silver price (XAG/USD) drops to $23.90 as it snaps a three-week uptrend during early Monday. In doing so, the bright metal reverses from a downward-sloping resistance line from April 2022. Adding strength to the XAG/USD pullback is the overbought RSI (14) line.

However, the bullish MACD signals and a two-week-old ascending support line, close to $23.50 by the press time, restrict the short-term downside of the Silver price.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the metal’s April-September 2022 downturn, near $22.90, could lure the XAG/USD bears.

It’s worth noting, though, that a convergence of the 21-DMA and 50-DMA, around $22.20 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the Silver bears.

In a case where the Silver price remains weak past $22.20, the 22.00 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level around $21.90 act as the last defenses of the XAG/USD buyers.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the one-year-long resistance line, close to $24.05 at the latest, isn’t an open invitation to the Silver buyers as February 2023 tops surrounding $24.65 challenges the XAG/USD bulls before directing them to the April 2022 high of near $26.25.

Should the Silver price remains firmer past $26.25, the previous yearly high surrounding $27.300 will be in focus.

Silver Price: Daily chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 23.9
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.75%
Today daily open 24.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.17
Daily SMA50 22.21
Daily SMA100 22.59
Daily SMA200 21.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.16
Previous Daily Low 23.7
Previous Weekly High 24.16
Previous Weekly Low 22.83
Previous Monthly High 24.16
Previous Monthly Low 19.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.73

 

 

Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Signatures