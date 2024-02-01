- Silver surges over 1% to $23.17, lifted by central bank decisions and declining global bond yields.
- Testing resistance at 100-DMA, with next targets at 200-DMA and 50-DMA for further gains.
- Potential downward shifts could push silver towards support at $22.50, $22.00, and January's low.
Silver price rises late in the North American session as traders digest the latest central bank’s decisions across both sides of the Atlantic. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England held rates unchanged, and both signaled that the likelihood of cutting interest rates increases as the disinflation process evolves. That tumbled global bond yields and boosted precious metals. The XAG/USD exchanges hands at $23.17, up more than 1%.
The XAG/USD is neutrally biased, but as of writing, it is challenging resistance at the 100-day moving average (DMA) at $23.14. A decisive break could open the door to test the 200-DMA at $23.44, followed by the 50-DMA at $23.55. Further upside is seen once that resistance area is cleared at the psychological $24.00 figure.
However. If Silver slumps below $23.00, that could exacerbate a drop toward $22.50, December 13 low, followed by the $22.00 figure. The next buying zone lies at a January 22 low of $21.93.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|1.53
|Today daily open
|22.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.86
|Daily SMA50
|23.58
|Daily SMA100
|23.15
|Daily SMA200
|23.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.33
|Previous Daily Low
|22.78
|Previous Weekly High
|23.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.93
|Previous Monthly High
|24.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
