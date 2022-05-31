Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rebounds from earlier sub-$21.50 lows, still weighed by higher buck/US yields

Silver continues to trade about 7.0% above mid-month lows in the mid-$20s and, as Wall Street chatter about US inflation/Fed hawkishness having peaked builds, the prospects for a more lasting rebound are improving. But, for now, price action seems content in remaining glued to the 21DMA and ahead of key US data releases later in the week, this is likely to remain the case.

Month-end strength in the US dollar plus a month-end rebound in US bond yields, which some say is also being boosted by hawkish remarks from Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller on Monday, are the primary factors weighing on silver and precious metals more broadly on Tuesday. Recent US data in the form of housing figures, Chicago PMI and CB Consumer Conference numbers haven’t factored much into the equation.

Though spot silver (XAG/USD) prices are still trading lower by about 0.3% on the day, they have erased the lion’s share of earlier losses and are back to trading in the $21.90s per troy ounce, more than 2.0% above earlier session lows under $21.50. That means spot prices continue to trade relatively close to their 21DMA (in the $21.80s) and only a little over 2.0% below last week’s highs near $22.50.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.