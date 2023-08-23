Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rallies to multi-week high, closer to $23.75 confluence

- Silver scales higher for the fifth straight day and jumps to a nearly three-week high on Wednesday.
- A slightly overbought RSI on hourly charts warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
- Any meaningful corrective decline might now be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.
Silver prolongs its recent goodish rebound from the $22.20 area, or a nearly two-month low touched last week and gains strong follow-through traction for the fifth successive day on Wednesday. The momentum lifts the white metal to a two-and-half-week high during the early European session, closer to the $23.75 confluence barrier.
The said area comprises the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, an ascending trend-line support breakpoint and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the July-August downfall. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on hourly charts is flashing overbought conditions and makes it prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further gains.
Technical indicators on the daily chart, however, have just started gaining positive traction and suggest that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful dip could attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the $23.40 region, or the 38.2% Fibo. level. The next relevant support is pegged near the $23.25 region, below which a fresh bout of technical selling could accelerate the fall and drag the XAG/USD towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the $23.00 mark.
Bulls, meanwhile, might wait for a convincing breakout through the $23.75 confluence, above which the XAG/USD could aim to reclaim the $24.00 round figure, which coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level. Some follow-through buying might then lift the white metal to its next relevant hurdle near the $24.55-$24.60 region en route to the $25.00 psychological mark and the July monthly swing high, around the $25.25 zone.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|1.20
|Today daily open
|23.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.35
|Daily SMA50
|23.51
|Daily SMA100
|24
|Daily SMA200
|23.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.45
|Previous Daily Low
|23.21
|Previous Weekly High
|23.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 after disappointing German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0850. The data from Germany and the EU showed that Services PMI fell into contraction territory below 50 in August, weighing heavily on the Euro. Focus shifts to US PMI readings.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 on dismal UK PMI
GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped below 50 in August, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. Markets await US PMI surveys.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Aptos announces an improvement over ERC-721 token standard, likely to catalyze APT recovery
Aptos announced the launch of a Digital Asset Standard (DA) to scale NFTs for creators on its chain. The launch is an improvement over the chain’s existing token standard TokenV1, Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana network’s SPL.
Flash PMIs set to weaken further in August
The FTSE 100 managed to finally break its worst run of losses since 2019 yesterday, posting its first daily gain since the 10th August. The gains were hard-won however with the index trying retreating from its daily highs and failing for the second day in a row to consolidate a move above 7,300.