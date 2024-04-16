- Silver retreats to $28.09, unable to hold above the crucial $29 mark, indicating potential further declines.
- The 'dark cloud cover' technical pattern suggests vulnerability and possible downward movement.
- Focus remains on silver's ability to sustain above the $28.00 threshold, with key support and resistance levels closely watched.
Silver prices retreat from daily highs reached $29.01, dropping 2.63%, affected by high US Treasury yields, and stirring resistance around the $29.00 threshold. The XAG/USD trades at $28.09, breaking key support levels on its way toward current spot prices.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, XAG/USD buyers failed to hold Siver’s quote above the psychological $29.00 level after reaching a year-to-date (YTD) high of $29.79. That exacerbated the grey’s metal drop toward the $28.00 mark, opening the door for further downside. During the last couple of days, price action formed a ‘dark cloud cover’ that needs confirmation below the April 15 low of $27.59.
Momentum was extremely bullish, though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited from overbought conditions during the day, sponsoring a leg-down on Silver. That said, XAG/USD could witness a pullback before buyers attempt to challenge the $29.00 mark.
Given the backdrop, Siver’s first support would be $27.59, followed by the $27.00 mark. Further losses are seen at $26.29, the April 5 low. On the flip side, if buyers keep the XAG/USD spot price above $28.00, the next resistance levels are seen at the June 10, 2021, high at $28.28, followed by the May 18, 2021 high at $28.74.
XAG/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|28.1
|Today Daily Change
|-0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.67
|Today daily open
|28.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.28
|Daily SMA50
|24.46
|Daily SMA100
|24
|Daily SMA200
|23.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.89
|Previous Daily Low
|27.62
|Previous Weekly High
|29.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.88
|Previous Monthly High
|25.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.57
